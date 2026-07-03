Financial Friday: Charts Unveiling Market Shifts

Reuters Open Interest analyzes five pivotal charts that encapsulate this week’s financial trends, with a keen focus on oil production, chip stock divergences, Asia's oil imports, copper market struggles, and the Japanese yen's historical lows. Key insights provided by columns from renowned financial experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Every Friday | Updated: 03-07-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 14:05 IST
Financial Friday: Charts Unveiling Market Shifts

This week, Reuters Open Interest offers insights into the financial world through five critical charts, highlighting key trends and surprises. Among them, the looming oil glut promises a shift as U.S. and Iran's agreement leads to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, poised to increase Middle Eastern oil production.

Meanwhile, U.S. chip stocks diverge amid robust quarterly gains and setbacks for megacap tech stocks, raising concerns about AI infrastructure spending. In Asia, oil import recovery follows the temporary closure of trade routes during the Iran conflict, yet remains below pre-war levels.

The copper market witnesses a paradox with sky-high prices but struggling smelters, while the Japanese yen faces a flashback to 1980s levels, stirring speculation about intervention tactics. These financial shifts, analyzed by expert columnists, provide a comprehensive overview of the current markets.

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