Administrative Turmoil Shakes University of Gujrat Amidst Controversial Transfers

The University of Gujrat faces criticism over administrative changes, risking academic disruption and student futures. Key officials' transfers during admission peak raise concerns about resource diversion to the University of Rasul, with allegations of favoritism and financial mismanagement exacerbating the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 13:40 IST
Administrative Turmoil Shakes University of Gujrat Amidst Controversial Transfers
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The University of Gujrat is under fire for mishandling its administrative affairs, leading to fears of disruption in student admissions and operations. Critics warn that the institution is losing valuable staff to the University of Rasul, risking both academic and operational efficiency.

Transfers of senior officials, including the experienced online admissions team, have caused a stir. Critics say these moves disrupt the admission process and weaken administrative capabilities. Concerns grow about the University of Gujrat being used to bolster another institution at its own expense, potentially impacting its reputation and long-term performance.

Controversy deepens as faculty members take legal action over alleged irregularities in appointments. Past grievances include the expensive purchase of a vehicle and questionable transport contracts. Allegations swirl that Dr. Zahoorul Haq's shift to the University of Rasul is tied to a strategic use of development funds, suggesting a broader agenda.

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