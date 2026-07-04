Pope Leo XIV Calls for Compassionate Immigration Policies on U.S. Independence Day

Pope Leo Marked The Th Anniversary Of Us Independence On Saturday With An Appeal To Americans To Welcome And Protect Immigrants

Pope Leo XIV commemorated the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence with a profound message urging Americans to embrace and protect immigrants. During his visit to Italy's migrant hotspot, Lampedusa, Leo highlighted the plight of migrants, calling for a compassionate response.

Citing the dangers many face during their perilous journeys across the Mediterranean, the pontiff implored European leaders to integrate immediate relief with long-term strategic solutions for migration issues. His remarks emphasized the Catholic principles of dignity and compassion, advocating for comprehensive migration policies that embody these values.

Leo's presence at Lampedusa, a major entry point for migrants, carried significant moral and political weight. His strategically-timed visit was seen as a call for stronger migration support across European nations, serving as a reminder of the global responsibility toward those escaping conflict and poverty.