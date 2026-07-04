Cristiano Ronaldo and Drake: A Historic Meeting Amid FIFA World Cup Drama

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Drake after Portugal's FIFA World Cup win against Croatia. Ronaldo scores in a knockout stage for the first time. Drake's recent albums, 'Iceman', 'Habibti', and 'Maid of Honour', dominate charts, setting new records and challenging legends like Jay-Z and Michael Jackson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 15:46 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo and Drake: A Historic Meeting Amid FIFA World Cup Drama
Drake and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: @cristiano Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In a dazzling fusion of sports and music, Portugal's soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo was seen mingling with Canadian hip-hop sensation Drake after Portugal's round of 16 triumph over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup. The match, which ended 2-1 in favor of Portugal, featured Ronaldo's first-ever knockout stage goal.

On social media, Ronaldo posted an image with Drake, who is known for chart-topping albums, captioning it, '@champagnepapi Nice to host us in your city bro.' The game also marked a bitter end for Croatia's Luka Modric, Ronaldo's former teammate, who could be bidding farewell to international soccer.

As Portugal gears up to face Spain on July 7, Drake continues to revel in his musical success. His latest releases, 'Iceman', 'Habibti', and 'Maid of Honour', have made waves on the Billboard charts. 'Iceman' held the number one position for four weeks, making Drake the first artist to dominate the top three slots simultaneously. The hit single 'Janice STFU' has further cemented his status, giving him more number-one singles than any solo male artist, surpassing even Michael Jackson.

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