In a dazzling fusion of sports and music, Portugal's soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo was seen mingling with Canadian hip-hop sensation Drake after Portugal's round of 16 triumph over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup. The match, which ended 2-1 in favor of Portugal, featured Ronaldo's first-ever knockout stage goal.

On social media, Ronaldo posted an image with Drake, who is known for chart-topping albums, captioning it, '@champagnepapi Nice to host us in your city bro.' The game also marked a bitter end for Croatia's Luka Modric, Ronaldo's former teammate, who could be bidding farewell to international soccer.

As Portugal gears up to face Spain on July 7, Drake continues to revel in his musical success. His latest releases, 'Iceman', 'Habibti', and 'Maid of Honour', have made waves on the Billboard charts. 'Iceman' held the number one position for four weeks, making Drake the first artist to dominate the top three slots simultaneously. The hit single 'Janice STFU' has further cemented his status, giving him more number-one singles than any solo male artist, surpassing even Michael Jackson.