Sunshine and Thrills: Day Six at Wimbledon

The sixth day of Wimbledon commenced under sunny skies with thrilling matches from top-seeded players, marking Djokovic's milestone and Sabalenka's ace victories. Key face-offs included Swiatek vs. Eala, and highlights from Osaka and Gauff's impressive performances, as well as a break from tradition with strawberries minus cream.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Sixth Day At Wimbledon On Saturday Times Gmt Play Under Way Play Got Underway Under Sunny Skies At The All England Club | Updated: 04-07-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 15:41 IST
Sunshine and Thrills: Day Six at Wimbledon
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The sixth day of Wimbledon kicked off under sunny skies and ideal tennis conditions, with the temperature hovering around 23 degrees Celsius. Tennis fans were treated to an array of thrilling matches at the prestigious All England Club.

Novak Djokovic reached another career milestone, equaling Roger Federer's 105th match win at Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka passed her examination against a tough opponent, and Iga Swiatek prepared for a test against Alexandra Eala.

In an exciting twist, traditional strawberries were served without cream on the grounds. Other notable matches included Coco Gauff advancing to the fourth round and Naomi Osaka impressing fans with her blend of sports and fashion acumen.

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