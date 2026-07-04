All Blacks' Triumph Marks Start of Rennie Era

New Zealand's All Blacks inaugurated the Dave Rennie era with an exhilarating 34-32 victory over a depleted French team in a thrilling Nations Championship test. Highlighted by scintillating tries, the match saw a strong performance from scrumhalf Cam Roigard and electrifying moments from other key players in Christchurch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Zealand Launched The Dave Rennie Era With A Thrilling Win Over An Understrength France On Saturday | Updated: 04-07-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 15:39 IST
All Blacks' Triumph Marks Start of Rennie Era
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The All Blacks marked the dawn of the Dave Rennie era with a jaw-dropping 34-32 victory against France. The Nations Championship test at Christchurch's Te Kaha stadium featured a barrage of thrilling tries, with scrumhalf Cam Roigard and winger Will Jordan each scoring twice.

Despite a spirited late surge by French flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert, New Zealand held on to deny France a historic victory. France's campaign was notably marred by the absence of captain Antoine Dupont, yet they exhibited a resilient performance driven by strong efforts from Winger Theo Atissogbe and others.

After an initial stumble, home flyhalf Ruben Love rebounded from an early yellow card, while captain Ardie Savea's brilliance played a pivotal role. The dynamic contest ended with several breathtaking plays, showcasing the All Blacks' determination and skill in securing a narrow win.

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