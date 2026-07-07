World Cup 2026 Shines Spotlight on Vancouver's Policing and Homelessness Challenges

The World Cup in Vancouver has spotlighted the city's aggressive policing tactics dealing with homelessness and drug problems. Locals report increased 'sweeps' and property confiscation. Officials cite routine procedures, but residents express stress as their belongings are seized during the event's heightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The World Cup Has Brought Glitz And Glamour To Vancouver | Updated: 07-07-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 00:30 IST
World Cup 2026 Shines Spotlight on Vancouver's Policing and Homelessness Challenges
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The World Cup may have brought glitz to Vancouver, but it also cast a glaring light on the city's policing of homelessness and drug use. As the tournament unfolds, locals report a stark increase in early-morning raids and aggressive policing, disrupting those experiencing homelessness.

On the morning of a recent match, city staff swiftly cleared makeshift camps in Oppenheimer Park, located nearby the massive BC Place stadium. 'Two Dogs' Ransom described the sudden sweep, lamenting how their lives were upended within minutes as authorities took their belongings.

The increased policing is part of citywide World Cup security efforts, officials say, while insisting their actions are routine. Residents and advocates, however, see their rights increasingly trampled during these sweeps, which have intensified under the tournament's spotlight.

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