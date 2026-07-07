Toyota's New $3.6 Billion Texan Venture: A Boon for US Auto Industry
Toyota Motor Corp plans a $3.6 billion auto plant in Texas, shifting some truck production from Mexico to the US. The facility, located on San Antonio's manufacturing campus, will create 2,000 jobs and build Tacoma trucks currently made in Mexico. This move aligns with US pressures for domestic production.
Toyota Motor Corporation announced plans to construct a $3.6 billion auto manufacturing facility in Texas, signaling a significant shift in its production strategy by moving some truck manufacturing from Mexico to the United States.
The new 2.5-million-square-foot plant will be established on Toyota's San Antonio campus and is expected to open by 2030, creating 2,000 new jobs. The plant will take over the production of the mid-size Tacoma pickup trucks, which are currently manufactured at the Baja California plant in Mexico. The company will maintain its Tacoma production at its Guanajuato plant in Mexico, while continuing the production of Tundra trucks and SUVs at its existing San Antonio facility.
The decision comes amid pressure from President Donald Trump for automakers to increase U.S.-based production as tariffs on automotive components rise. Toyota emphasized its commitment to operations across North America and called for the extension of a North American free trade agreement, crucial for cohesive auto production.