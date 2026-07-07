Walmart to Cut Prices Ahead of America's 250th Anniversary

President Donald Trump On Monday That Retailer Walmart Has Agreed To Lower Prices On Many Of Its Products After A Request Made By His Administration To Coincide With The Countrys Th Anniversary Trump Said Walmart Will Be Dropping Prices On A Pound Of Ground Beef By Almost This Is A Huge Deal For The Many Millions Of Americans Who

In a significant announcement on Monday, President Donald Trump revealed that Walmart has agreed to reduce prices on several of its products after a request from his administration. This initiative is intended to coincide with the country's 250th anniversary celebrations.

Among the products seeing a price cut is a pound of ground beef, which will be reduced by nearly 15%. This decision is seen as a significant win for consumers nationwide, especially those who frequently shop at the retail giant.

Emphasizing the impact of this move, Trump expressed on Truth Social that Walmart's commitment demonstrates its patriotism and dedication to its American customer base, marking a noteworthy partnership with his administration's efforts to benefit millions of Americans.