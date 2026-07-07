Norway Urges China to Mediate in Ukraine Conflict

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere has appealed to China to leverage its close relationship with Russia to foster negotiations towards ending the war in Ukraine. This move aims to improve European relations with China. Norwegian officials believe talks should start without preconditions, proposing a ceasefire along Ukraine's current front lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Norway Wants China To Use Its Ties To The Russian Leadership To Help Bring About A Negotiated Settlement To The War In Ukraine | Updated: 07-07-2026 02:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 02:15 IST
Norway Urges China to Mediate in Ukraine Conflict
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Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere has appealed to China to leverage its close relationship with Russia to help facilitate a negotiated settlement to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters in Oslo on Monday, Stoere emphasized that China's unique access to Russian leadership could play a crucial role in negotiations.

Stoere noted the potential for more extensive cooperation between Europe and China but indicated that China's alliance with Russia limits these prospects. Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide echoed this sentiment, describing recent dialogues with Chinese representatives regarding the conflict as 'constructive and promising'.

While expressing willingness for peace talks, Norwegian officials stressed the need for negotiations to commence without preconditions, proposing a ceasefire based on Ukraine's current front lines. The Chinese Foreign Minister concluded his visit to Norway as part of a tour through Denmark, Sweden, and Finland.

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