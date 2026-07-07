Norway Urges China to Mediate in Ukraine Conflict
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere has appealed to China to leverage its close relationship with Russia to foster negotiations towards ending the war in Ukraine. This move aims to improve European relations with China. Norwegian officials believe talks should start without preconditions, proposing a ceasefire along Ukraine's current front lines.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere has appealed to China to leverage its close relationship with Russia to help facilitate a negotiated settlement to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters in Oslo on Monday, Stoere emphasized that China's unique access to Russian leadership could play a crucial role in negotiations.
Stoere noted the potential for more extensive cooperation between Europe and China but indicated that China's alliance with Russia limits these prospects. Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide echoed this sentiment, describing recent dialogues with Chinese representatives regarding the conflict as 'constructive and promising'.
While expressing willingness for peace talks, Norwegian officials stressed the need for negotiations to commence without preconditions, proposing a ceasefire based on Ukraine's current front lines. The Chinese Foreign Minister concluded his visit to Norway as part of a tour through Denmark, Sweden, and Finland.
ALSO READ
-
Ukraine Struggles Amid Missile Barrage: The Race for Interceptors
-
Zelenskiy Criticizes Arms Production Shortfall Amid Missile Threat
-
Brazil in Crisis: Ancelotti's Future Amid World Cup Setback
-
Twin Typhoons Wreak Havoc: Severe Flooding Strikes Southern China
-
Typhoon Chaos: Floods Ravage Southern China