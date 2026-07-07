Modi's Milestone Melbourne Visit: Strengthening India-Australia Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia this Wednesday marks his third journey to the country and comes with a strategic agenda aimed at bolstering India-Australia bilateral relations. This visit, occurring 12 years after his last to Melbourne, follows his recent trip to Australia in May 2023. Indian High Commissioner to Australia, Nagesh Singh, underscored the significance of this visit, forecasting substantial outcomes from Modi's engagement with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The two leaders are set to meet at the third annual summit, an event that will delve into India's and Australia's comprehensive strategic partnership established in 2022. This summit is expected to measure the progress of the countries' relationship and devise future directions, with elements ranging from defense cooperation to technological collaboration on the agenda. India's 'MAHASAGAR' and Indo-Pacific strategies will receive a boost, fostering ties between the QUAD partners as they expand their cooperation in this geopolitical space.

Eager to enhance economic collaboration, Modi will address the CEOs forum and initiate dialogues around trade agreements, including the ongoing Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). Additionally, his visit emphasizes the critical minerals supply chain and rare earth resources, vital for India's energy needs. This visit will also highlight the growing Indian diaspora's influence, with Modi set to address a major community event in Melbourne, drawing thousands. Furthermore, sport partnerships are spotlighted as Modi, alongside the Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn AC, explores deeper collaborations beyond cricket.