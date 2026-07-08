Stability Restored: NYC High-Rise Stabilizes After Collapse Scare

A high-rise building under construction in Midtown Manhattan that faced a collapse risk has been stabilized. The 37-story structure had two buckled columns causing nearby evacuations. Temporary supports are in place as the building, set to become residential apartments, is assessed for safety and code compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Highrise Building Under Construction In Midtown Manhattan That Had Been At Risk Of Collapse Appears To Have Stabilized | Updated: 08-07-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 22:01 IST
Stability Restored: NYC High-Rise Stabilizes After Collapse Scare
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A Midtown Manhattan high-rise, imperiled by structural concerns, has been stabilized, announced New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday. The site, under conversion from an office to residential space, had prompted nearby evacuations when two columns buckled.

Temporary supports have been installed on several floors, ensuring no further structural movement has occurred since the incident, Mamdani assured. The city’s firefighters were alerted by falling bricks, which revealed buckling on the 21st and 22nd floors.

While some evacuated buildings have reopened, others remain closed. The site, a former Pfizer headquarters, awaits safety evaluations and code compliance checks before continuing its residential transformation aimed at addressing the city’s housing crisis.

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