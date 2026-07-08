From Fashion to Tragedy: Designer's Role in Venezuelan Quake Response

In a fashion designer's workspace, vibrant colors typically dominate. Yet, against this backdrop of pinks and blues, Efrain Mogollon's team now produces somber black body bags. These creations are a direct response to Venezuela's recent earthquakes, which left over 3,500 dead and taxed the country's disaster response capabilities.

Employees at Mogollon's workshop, known for joyful fashion statements, have turned their skills toward a different cause. Each body bag carries the embossed image of Jesus Christ, bearing witness to the shift from playful art to necessary functionality. Efrain Mogollon, delivering these essential items, finds solace in knowing his efforts contribute to the relief efforts.

The earthquake aftermath saw civilians lead ground efforts, with global rescue teams and aid organizations stepping in to help. However, reports from bodies like the International Rescue Committee note that much more aid is needed. Workers like Mary Castillo continue tirelessly, drawing personal meaning from their work despite its somber nature.