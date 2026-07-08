Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Claim Palestinian Lives in Gaza

In a wave of escalating violence, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have claimed the lives of at least nine Palestinians, including two young children aged 6 and 10, according to health officials in the enclave. One strike took place near a school in Gaza City, resulting in one fatality and 12 injuries. The Israeli military stated the strike targeted militants, although it did not confirm any casualties.

Further north in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, an airstrike hit a tent housing displaced people, killing four more, including a 10-year-old child. A subsequent incident in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood saw a 6-year-old boy killed by Israeli gunfire. Two additional strikes in other parts of Gaza City raised the day's death toll to nine, health officials reported.

Israel asserts that its strikes are retaliation against threats or participants involved in the October 2023 attack on its territory. Hamas has accused Israel of breaching a U.S.-mediated ceasefire reached last October. Since the agreement, fatalities include over 1,080 Palestinians, mostly civilians, and four Israeli soldiers.