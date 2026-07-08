Fery's Fabled Wimbledon Journey
Arthur Fery, an emerging tennis talent, becomes the fourth wildcard to reach the men's singles semi-finals at Wimbledon, defeating Flavio Cobolli. Supported by British royalty and his family, Fery's fearless play captures the hearts of fans. His remarkable run reignites hopes of a historic Wimbledon triumph.
Arthur Fery, a rising tennis sensation from Britain, has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming just the fourth wildcard to secure a place in the men's singles semi-finals at a Grand Slam event. His impressive run at Wimbledon continued with a decisive 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-0 victory over Italian Flavio Cobolli on a sweltering Wednesday.
Fery's journey at the tournament has been nothing short of spectacular, especially considering Cobolli was the highest-ranked player he had faced so far. Drawing comparisons to wildcard legend Goran Ivanisevic, Fery's performance on the Centre Court grabbed the attention of audiences, including the Royal Box, as he aims to emulate Ivanisevic's iconic 2001 Wimbledon victory.
Born in France to French parents and raised near Wimbledon, Fery's story was relatively unknown to many. However, his inspiring performances throughout the tournament have changed that narrative. Overcoming nerves and adversity, Fery now stands as the fifth British man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals in the professional era, sparking hopes for a fabled triumph.