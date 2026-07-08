Trump Moves to Rescind Syria's Terrorism Designation

Us President Donald Trump Has Notified Congress Of His Decision To Rescind Syrias Designation As A State Sponsor Of Terrorism

U.S. President Donald Trump has formally notified Congress of his intent to rescind Syria's designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, according to a senior U.S. administration official.

This decision, announced on Wednesday, initiates a mandatory 45-day congressional review process. During this period, Congress will evaluate the implications of the change before it can be made final.

Such a shift in policy is significant as it could potentially impact diplomatic relations and U.S. strategies in the Middle East, altering the geopolitical landscape.