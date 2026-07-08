Trump Moves to Rescind Syria's Terrorism Designation
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his decision to remove Syria from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism. The decision must undergo a 45-day review by Congress before it becomes official. This move could alter U.S. diplomatic and strategic relations in the Middle East.
U.S. President Donald Trump has formally notified Congress of his intent to rescind Syria's designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, according to a senior U.S. administration official.
This decision, announced on Wednesday, initiates a mandatory 45-day congressional review process. During this period, Congress will evaluate the implications of the change before it can be made final.
Such a shift in policy is significant as it could potentially impact diplomatic relations and U.S. strategies in the Middle East, altering the geopolitical landscape.