Modi and Albanese Forge Stronger Ties at Australia-India Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the third Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit in Melbourne. Focused on clean energy and economic cooperation, the summit underscored enhanced bilateral relations through the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement and India's renewable energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:47 IST
Modi and Albanese Forge Stronger Ties at Australia-India Summit
Melbourne: PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Australian PM Albanese (Photo/YouTube/NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, engaged in high-level talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the third Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit held at Government House, Melbourne. Modi was joined by key Indian officials, including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Earlier in the day, Modi participated in a bilateral meeting with Victoria's Governor, Margaret Gardner, at the ceremonial setting of the Government House, where he was greeted with an official welcome and a Guard of Honour. Australian dignitaries, including Prime Minister Albanese and Gardner, were present to host Modi.

The summit highlighted India's clean energy initiatives, with Modi addressing the India-Australia CEO Forum. Emphasizing collaboration in renewable energy, Modi stated India's aim for 500 gigawatts by 2030, and achieving net-zero by 2070, and acknowledged Australia's contribution through technology and capital. The significance of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, which has doubled Indian exports, was also noted.

Prime Minister Modi's visit came as part of a three-nation tour, following his engagement with community events in Australia. Talks focused on enhancing defense, security, trade, education, and critical technologies. The visit aims to fortify bilateral ties, concluding with Modi's departure to New Zealand.

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