India and Australia Launch Strategic Cyber and Tech Initiative: PACTS
India and Australia have launched the Partnership on Cyber, Critical Technologies and Supply Chains (PACTS) to strengthen cooperation across cyber security, critical technologies, and supply chains in the Indo-Pacific. This partnership aims to enhance digital resilience, defense research, and promote regional stability through comprehensive bilateral cooperation.
India and Australia have unveiled an ambitious strategic framework designed to enhance collaboration in cyber security, critical technologies, and resilient supply chains. The initiative, titled the India-Australia Partnership on Cyber, Critical Technologies and Supply Chains (PACTS), marks a significant step towards fortifying cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region.
Replacing the 2020 Framework Arrangement on Cyber and Cyber Enabled Critical Technology Cooperation, PACTS seeks to capitalize on the nations' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The agreement focuses on ensuring robust economic growth and national security, while also shaping the global norms around technology through their shared values.
The partnership, structured around five key pillars, focuses on areas like secure supply chains, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. It proposes establishing bilateral mechanisms and initiatives that will advance international standards in technology sectors, cultivate digital resilience, and foster defense research collaborations. Regular annual meetings will steer the progress and assess risks involved in this multi-faceted initiative.
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