Australia and India Finalize Uranium Export Deal, Boosting Energy Cooperation

In a landmark move for energy collaboration, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the completion of arrangements to export uranium to India, as part of the 2015 Nuclear Cooperation Agreement. Standing alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Albanese hailed the development as a crucial step in strengthening bilateral energy and strategic ties.

The newly signed arrangement permits uranium exports exclusively for peaceful uses, adhering to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards. The joint statement from both nations emphasized commitments to bolster energy supply chains, encourage renewable energy use, and ensure stable trade relations in energy resources.

At a time of global supply chain disruptions, particularly affecting the Middle East, Australia and India reiterated their dedication to open markets and rules-based trade. Both countries acknowledged the importance of strategic partnerships and investments to maintain energy security, with plans underway to deepen trade and investment through existing and new bilateral agreements.