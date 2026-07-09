Australia and India Finalize Uranium Export Deal, Boosting Energy Cooperation

Australian PM Anthony Albanese announced an agreement facilitating uranium exports to India under the 2015 Nuclear Cooperation Agreement. This move marks a significant milestone in enhancing bilateral energy cooperation between the nations, reinforcing their commitment to sustainable energy solutions and resilient trade in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:50 IST
Australia and India Finalize Uranium Export Deal, Boosting Energy Cooperation
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo/ANI/DD). Image Credit: ANI

In a landmark move for energy collaboration, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the completion of arrangements to export uranium to India, as part of the 2015 Nuclear Cooperation Agreement. Standing alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Albanese hailed the development as a crucial step in strengthening bilateral energy and strategic ties.

The newly signed arrangement permits uranium exports exclusively for peaceful uses, adhering to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards. The joint statement from both nations emphasized commitments to bolster energy supply chains, encourage renewable energy use, and ensure stable trade relations in energy resources.

At a time of global supply chain disruptions, particularly affecting the Middle East, Australia and India reiterated their dedication to open markets and rules-based trade. Both countries acknowledged the importance of strategic partnerships and investments to maintain energy security, with plans underway to deepen trade and investment through existing and new bilateral agreements.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026