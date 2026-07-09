Landmark India-Australia Atomic Agreement Enhances Strategic Partnership

During a Melbourne summit, PM Modi announced a landmark nuclear cooperation deal with Australia, marking a significant step in the Indo-Pacific geopolitical arena. This pact aims to enhance clean energy and innovative defence sectors, reinforcing mutual objectives in sustainable development and fortified bilateral trade and security alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:50 IST
Landmark India-Australia Atomic Agreement Enhances Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI/DD News). Image Credit: ANI

In a pivotal moment for the Indo-Pacific geopolitical landscape, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a landmark agreement in atomic cooperation between the two nations on Thursday. This agreement marks a significant stride in their rapidly advancing strategic partnership.

Speaking in Melbourne, PM Modi emphasized a shared responsibility among the two major maritime democracies to navigate shifting regional dynamics and ensure mutual growth. He highlighted the agreement as a cornerstone for future cooperation, focusing on clean energy, high-tech military innovations, and sustainable supply chains.

The summit, enriched by joint declarations, underscored a commitment to ecological transitions and carbon neutrality, highlighting new growth avenues. The meeting also produced significant advancements in critical resource protection and joint technological research, aiming to secure future commercial technologies. PM Modi lauded these efforts as key to advancing the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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