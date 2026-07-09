India-Australia Pact: Securing Energy Amidst Global Uncertainty

India and Australia have pledged to bolster energy security and supply chains against disruptions in West Asia. The nations aim to enhance bilateral energy trade, promote renewable energy, and maintain open markets. This includes ongoing cooperation on nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and electrification efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:52 IST
India-Australia Pact: Securing Energy Amidst Global Uncertainty
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo/X/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI

India and Australia have reinforced their commitment to energy security, highlighting their concerns over the West Asian situation's ripple effects on the global energy landscape. Both nations reiterated the importance of resilient supply chains in their Joint Statement on Energy Security issued Thursday.

The statement comes amid persistent global disruptions, as India and Australia restated their support for open markets and rules-based trade. These principles form the bedrock of prosperity and economic security for both countries. Through the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), efforts are underway to boost bilateral energy trade and investments, enhancing sectoral alliances and private-sector partnerships.

The landmark announcement also revealed that the necessary administrative measures for exporting Australian uranium to India for peaceful purposes have been finalized. In turn, both nations seek to strengthen energy supply chain resilience through regional cooperation, a transition to renewable resources, and low-carbon fuel development. The joint initiative underscores the vital role of electrification as a future energy security source, especially for Pacific Island nations, while calling for regional partners to join their open energy resource campaign.

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