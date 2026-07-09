PM Modi Advocates Diplomacy Amid Rising Global Tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized diplomatic engagement over military aggression for resolving international conflicts amid rising tensions in West Asia. During his visit to Australia, Modi promoted economic and security cooperation, while military escalations in the Gulf region threatened peace with increasing U.S.-Iran hostilities.
In a strong appeal for international peace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted diplomacy as the only viable path to resolving global conflicts. His comments came during a press statement in Melbourne alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
PM Modi’s remarks coincided with escalating tensions in West Asia, marked by U.S. military interventions and subsequent Iranian retaliations. These developments intensified fears of a large-scale regional conflict.
In Australia, PM Modi advanced economic and security ties, co-chairing the India-Australia CEO Forum. The visit aims to boost the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, amid geopolitical strains in the Gulf region.
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