PM Modi Advocates Diplomacy Amid Rising Global Tensions

In a strong appeal for international peace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted diplomacy as the only viable path to resolving global conflicts. His comments came during a press statement in Melbourne alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

PM Modi’s remarks coincided with escalating tensions in West Asia, marked by U.S. military interventions and subsequent Iranian retaliations. These developments intensified fears of a large-scale regional conflict.

In Australia, PM Modi advanced economic and security ties, co-chairing the India-Australia CEO Forum. The visit aims to boost the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, amid geopolitical strains in the Gulf region.