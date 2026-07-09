Australia Pivots to Power India's Nuclear Ambitions with Strategic Energy Partnership

Australia sees a significant opportunity to become a crucial supplier for India's nuclear energy goals by 2047. With strong leadership ties, both nations aim to enhance cooperation in clean energy and infrastructure, aligning with India's target of achieving 1,000 gigawatts of nuclear capacity and 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:56 IST
Australia Pivots to Power India's Nuclear Ambitions with Strategic Energy Partnership
Tania Constable PSM, Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Council of Australia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As India shifts toward nuclear energy to fuel its industrial growth, Tania Constable, CEO of the Minerals Council of Australia, sees a significant opportunity for Australia to become a key supplier in New Delhi's energy transition. The target is to achieve 1,000 gigawatts of nuclear energy capacity by 2047.

Constable emphasized the importance of the rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in fostering bilateral cooperation during the Australia CEO Forum on Clean Energy and Nuclear Partnerships. She highlighted the deep ties that will continue to drive a strategic partnership in energy.

Australia and India share a long history of trade, and Constable believes there is potential to strengthen the uranium supply from Australia to support India's ambitious goals. Earlier, PM Modi highlighted opportunities for collaboration in clean energy and infrastructure, setting a target of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

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