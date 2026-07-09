Australia and India Solidify Uranium Export Agreement Amid Energy Security Concerns

Australia's uranium exports to India, now supported by bipartisan political backing, signify a deepening partnership focused on energy security. The agreement aims to bolster India's nuclear energy strategy, reflecting broader commitments to resilient energy supply chains and cooperation on renewable energy adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 14:56 IST
Australia and India Solidify Uranium Export Agreement Amid Energy Security Concerns
Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Australia has cemented its commitment to exporting uranium to India for peaceful purposes, marking a pivotal step under the 2015 civil nuclear cooperation agreement. Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison applauded the bipartisan support for the exports, which are no longer contentious within Australia's political landscape.

Highlighting India's ambitious energy strategy, Morrison emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in embracing nuclear energy's potential. He remarked, "Energy security is tightly linked to economic security and national security." Both nations are eager to enhance their energy security and establish resilient supply chains, as articulated in a reaffirmed bilateral commitment.

The two countries expressed mutual concerns over disruptions in global energy markets. In a Joint Statement, they pledged to fortify their energy cooperation, finalized arrangements for uranium exports, and supported renewable energy initiatives. The statement underscored joint efforts to maintain reliable energy supplies and prompted broader regional cooperation for secure energy resource supply chains.

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