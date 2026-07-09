New Zealand Member of Parliament Parmjeet Kaur Parmar lauded the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between New Zealand and India as a 'historic achievement' that promises significant economic benefits for both countries' enterprises and consumers.

In her conversation with ANI preceding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending visit, Parmar dismissed domestic doubt about the trade deal, recalling the similar initial opposition during Wellington's trade negotiations with Beijing. 'It's a historic achievement, which I'm personally proud of,' she remarked. Parmar acknowledged the existence of dissenting voices but noted that skepticism is a common feature of trade agreements, as witnessed during New Zealand's accord with China.

Emphasizing the government's commitment to prioritizing business interests, Parmar described the agreement as a win-win for both nations' economies. 'The interests of our businesses are crucial,' she stated, 'because the free trade agreement ushers in gains for consumers and producers alike, benefiting New Zealand and India.'

Prime Minister Modi's visit is anticipated to expedite the bilateral trade talks, which are under legislative scrutiny in Wellington. 'Currently, the process is within our parliamentary system, but PM Modi's visit is providing the critical momentum needed,' noted Parmar.

Recognizing the deep cultural ties driving the diplomatic effort, Parmar, herself an Indian-born lawmaker, underlined the vibrant enthusiasm within the Indian community in New Zealand. 'The Indian diaspora is thrilled about PM Modi's visit,' she commented, emphasizing the relationship's foundation on democratic values. 'As someone of Indian descent, living in New Zealand, I see vast potential to elevate our bilateral relations for mutual benefit.'

This statement marks New Zealand's strategic effort to strengthen its economic foothold in South Asia by utilizing diaspora links and democratic alignments to forge a comprehensive partnership with India. PM Modi's official visit, at the invitation of New Zealand's PM Christopher Luxon, coincides with the culmination of an FTA aimed at revitalizing commercial interactions amid easing merchandise trade.