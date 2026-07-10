Pakistan: MQM-P stages protest, slams Sindh Govt over withheld retirement benefits

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) held a major demonstration outside the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) headquarters on MA Jinnah Road, demanding the immediate disbursement of pensions, gratuity, provident fund dues and other retirement benefits that have reportedly remained unpaid for more than 10,000 retired and serving employees of KMC, town administrations, the Water Corporation and the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), as reported by The Express Tribune. According to The Express Tribune, the protest, organised by MQM-P's Central Labour Division, brought together retired municipal workers, doctors, nurses, paramedics, labour representatives, legal professionals and party supporters.

Participants accused the Sindh government and municipal authorities of failing to honour financial commitments owed to employees, claiming that many workers have been waiting years for payments that are legally due. Addressing the gathering, senior MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar alleged that thousands of retired civic employees have been awaiting their benefits since 2017, despite court directives and assurances reportedly made by the Karachi mayor before the Sindh High Court.

He said many former public servants, after dedicating decades to civic institutions, are now spending their retirement struggling to access their own savings and post-retirement entitlements. Farooq Sattar called on Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to immediately authorise the release of approximately PKR 25 billion in outstanding payments, arguing that the amount is insignificant when compared with the provincial government's overall annual expenditure.

He maintained that retired employees should not be forced into prolonged financial hardship because of administrative delays, as cited by The Express Tribune. The MQM-P leader also demanded the implementation of the 12 per cent salary increase approved in the KMC budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, along with pending pay revisions for employees of the Water Corporation.

He asserted that these increases are statutory rights rather than discretionary measures, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)