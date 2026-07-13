Ebola Variant Case Isolated in Germany
University Hospital Frankfurt has isolated a patient infected with the Bundibugyo virus, a variant of Ebola, who was transported from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The patient is reported to be in stable condition within the high-security unit, which is separate from the rest of the hospital.
- Country:
- Germany
A patient infected with the Bundibugyo virus, a variant of Ebola, has been transferred to University Hospital Frankfurt in Germany. The individual was brought at night for treatment in the hospital's special isolation unit.
The hospital, located in the German state of Hesse, confirmed that the patient is in stable condition. Specialized care is underway within a high-security ward designed to prevent contagion.
This isolation unit operates independently from the rest of the medical facility, ensuring heightened safety and control while treating the rare virus case.
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