SBI Funds Management IPO: Set to Open with Rs 545-574 Price Band

SBI Funds Management Ltd announces its IPO price band at Rs 545-574 per share, opening for public subscription from July 14 to 16, 2026. The offer-for-sale includes up to 203.7 million shares, anticipated to raise between Rs 11,102 crore and Rs 11,692 crore, depending on the price band.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 14:02 IST
SBI Funds Management IPO: Set to Open with Rs 545-574 Price Band
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

SBI Funds Management Ltd, a key player in India's mutual fund industry, has disclosed the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), scheduled between Rs 545 and Rs 574 per equity share.

The subscription period for this public issue will run from July 14 to July 16, 2026. Investors are invited to bid for a minimum of 26 equity shares, with additional bids to be made in multiples of 26.

This IPO, classified as an offer-for-sale, comprises up to 203,709,239 equity shares. The company has already garnered approximately Rs 1,656 crore through a pre-IPO placement, with significant anchor investors participating in the pre-allotment. The IPO is valued between Rs 11,102 crore and Rs 11,692 crore, depending on the final price per share within the set band. The Offer will follow a book-building process, ensuring diverse allocation among institutional and retail investors.

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