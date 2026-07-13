Chinese Stocks Plummet Amid Global Tensions
Chinese stocks experienced a significant decline, reaching three-month lows as heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran dampened investor confidence and spurred profit-taking in various sectors.
- Country:
- United States
On Monday, Chinese stocks encountered a widespread decline, resulting in the nation's benchmark indexes falling to three-month lows.
The negative sentiment was primarily driven by escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, which impacted risk appetite among investors.
This geopolitical strain prompted profit-taking actions in several sectors, contributing to the overall market slump.
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