Andhra Pradesh Congress Protests Against NEET Paper Leak Scandal

The Andhra Pradesh Congress held a protest in Guntur over NEET exam paper leaks, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Led by Shaik Mastan Vali, protesters symbolically represented students' hardships, pressing for accountability from the BJP-led government, and echoed the nationwide call to action by Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:24 IST
Andhra Pradesh Congress Protests Against NEET Paper Leak Scandal
Congress protesting in Guntur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Congress staged a significant protest in Guntur on Friday, raising their voices against alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination. The demonstrators demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring allegations of paper leaks.

Spearheaded by Andhra Pradesh Congress Working President Shaik Mastan Vali, the protest was supported by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI). Participants carried symbolic funeral biers in a rally from the Congress party office to the Gandhi statue at Emani Centre, with 22 biers representing the students purportedly affected by the exam's shortcomings.

Mastan Vali criticized the BJP-led Union government for failing to ensure a fair examination process, citing repeated leaks over a decade. The protest aligns with a broader call to action by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, challenging the government's accountability and demanding immediate response to students' grievances and the growing distrust in the examination system.

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