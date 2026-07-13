European Commission Proposes Limits on Children's Social Media Access
The European Commission plans to introduce a proposal limiting children's access to social media, advocating for more real-world activities for youth. President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of children developing their identities independently of algorithms, stressing the need for balance in social media consumption.
- Country:
- European Union
The European Commission is set to introduce a proposal aimed at limiting children's access to social media platforms. This announcement was made by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday.
Speaking to reporters in Brussels, von der Leyen emphasized the necessity for children to engage more in real-world activities. "Our children need time in the real world. Time to play, time to build friendships, time to make mistakes," she stated. "Time to shape their own identity, their own personality, before an algorithm shapes them instead."
Highlighting a shift in focus, von der Leyen pointed out, "This is not about whether children can access social media. It is about whether and when social media can access our children."
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