European Commission Proposes Limits on Children's Social Media Access

The European Commission is set to introduce a proposal aimed at limiting children's access to social media platforms. This announcement was made by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, von der Leyen emphasized the necessity for children to engage more in real-world activities. "Our children need time in the real world. Time to play, time to build friendships, time to make mistakes," she stated. "Time to shape their own identity, their own personality, before an algorithm shapes them instead."

Highlighting a shift in focus, von der Leyen pointed out, "This is not about whether children can access social media. It is about whether and when social media can access our children."