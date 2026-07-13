Tensions Soar as US Reinstates Iranian Blockade, Levies Strait of Hormuz

In a bold move on Monday, US President Donald Trump declared the reinstatement of a blockade focused solely on Iranian naval vessels through the critical Strait of Hormuz. Asserting control over this strategic waterway, Trump announced a 20% levy on transiting cargo to offset security costs, underscoring American commitment to securing international maritime traffic.

Trump emphasized via Truth Social that the strait would remain open despite rising regional tensions. "The Hormuz Strait is OPEN and will stay that way, with or without Iran," Trump affirmed. He further justified the levy as a necessary measure to ensure the security of this volatile shipping lane, positioning the United States as "THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT."

Meanwhile, Iran issued a stark warning, reasserting its sovereignty over the strait. Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolfaghari, speaking on behalf of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, confirmed Iran's firm stance against US interference. The general warned that any unauthorized US military activities or regional support for them would be met with strong retaliation, potentially escalating conflict within the Persian Gulf.