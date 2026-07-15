U.S. Stance Blocks Palestinian U.N. Membership Bid Despite Broad International Support

Palestinian Ambassador to India highlights the U.S. as the key barrier to Palestine's full U.N. membership. The process, stymied by a blocked recommendation at the Security Council, faces hurdles despite widespread global backing. India reasserts its support for Palestine's U.N. bid and emphasizes its role in regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 16:59 IST
U.S. Stance Blocks Palestinian U.N. Membership Bid Despite Broad International Support
Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah M Abu Shawesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant diplomatic assertion, Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah M Abu Shawesh, identified the United States as the principal impediment to Palestine achieving full United Nations membership, citing Washington's obstruction at the Security Council amidst broad international backing.

During a discussion with ANI, Abu Shawesh outlined the phased process for U.N. membership, noting Palestine's completion of the initial stage and confidence in the final stage. However, he emphasized that the second step is hindered by U.S. vetoes, accusing the nation of strong support for Israeli interests.

On Monday, India reaffirmed its endorsement of Palestine's full U.N. membership, alongside its commitment to a peaceful two-state resolution. Sripriya Ranganathan of the MEA reiterated India's backing at the Palestine Donor Group meeting in Brussels, highlighting India's developmental and humanitarian initiatives in the region.

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