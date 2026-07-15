U.S. Stance Blocks Palestinian U.N. Membership Bid Despite Broad International Support

In a significant diplomatic assertion, Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah M Abu Shawesh, identified the United States as the principal impediment to Palestine achieving full United Nations membership, citing Washington's obstruction at the Security Council amidst broad international backing.

During a discussion with ANI, Abu Shawesh outlined the phased process for U.N. membership, noting Palestine's completion of the initial stage and confidence in the final stage. However, he emphasized that the second step is hindered by U.S. vetoes, accusing the nation of strong support for Israeli interests.

On Monday, India reaffirmed its endorsement of Palestine's full U.N. membership, alongside its commitment to a peaceful two-state resolution. Sripriya Ranganathan of the MEA reiterated India's backing at the Palestine Donor Group meeting in Brussels, highlighting India's developmental and humanitarian initiatives in the region.