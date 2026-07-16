BIMSTEC Leaders Unite to Tackle Regional Security Challenges

In a significant development, the 5th Meeting of the BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs, chaired by India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, has reinforced member states' commitment to bolstering regional security. The meeting emphasized vital areas such as counter-terrorism, cyber and maritime security, and disaster management. Doval hosted National Security Advisers and Heads of Delegations from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

BIMSTEC, which serves as a bridge between South Asia and Southeast Asia, has made strides in regional cooperation since its inception. During the meeting, Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey provided an overview of progress in the security sector, showcasing advancements in disaster management, trade connectivity, and technological collaboration.

Leaders discussed pragmatic solutions to combat terrorism and organized crime, enhance cyber, maritime, and energy security, and improve disaster management. New maritime guidelines were adopted to expedite humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations. These efforts come as BIMSTEC prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary next year, highlighting a resolve to enhance regional security cooperation.

NSA Doval underscored the urgent need for collaborative efforts to address evolving security challenges, citing the impact of conflicts, technological disruptions, and economic difficulties due to global supply chain disruptions. He stressed the importance of decisive action for mutual benefit amid the challenging global landscape.

BIMSTEC, established on June 6, 1997, through the Bangkok Declaration, has grown into a prominent regional organization encompassing seven member states. United by the Bay of Bengal, the group represents a significant portion of the global population and GDP, bonded by shared historical and cultural legacies.