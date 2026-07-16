Brazil Hits Back: Lula's Bold Move Against US Tariff Measures
The Brazilian government, led by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, announced retaliatory measures against the US following the imposition of 25% tariffs on Brazilian goods. The move was criticized by Brazil as unjustified and against multilateral trade norms. Diplomatic channels remain open for resolution.
In a swift response to the United States' decision to levy 25% tariffs on Brazilian goods, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration announced formal retaliatory measures. The Brazilian government strongly condemns the US action, branding it a violation of multilateral trade principles, and vows to respond accordingly.
The Brazilian administration highlighted the trade imbalance, pointing out America's historical surplus of $424.5 billion in goods and services over 15 years. Brazil also questioned the legitimacy of the US investigation underpinning these tariffs, emphasizing unresolved issues in digital trade and environmental policies.
Planning countermeasures, Brazil indicated that it would activate the Reciprocity Law and engage with the WTO dispute settlement mechanism. The administration also attributed the US move to domestic political interference, involving figures from the Bolsonaro family. Despite tensions, dialogue remains open, aimed at safeguarding national interests.
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