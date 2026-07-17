India Restricts Seafarers Amid Gulf Tensions

India's Directorate General of Maritime Administration has advised against deploying Indian seafarers on vessels traversing the Strait of Hormuz due to recent attacks and rising security risks in the Gulf region. Safety remains a priority as tensions between the US and Iran escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:32 IST
India Restricts Seafarers Amid Gulf Tensions
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In light of escalating tensions and continued attacks on merchant vessels in the Gulf region, India's Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has issued a precautionary advisory. The advisory urges ship owners and managers to refrain from assigning Indian seafarers to voyages through the perilous Strait of Hormuz, prioritizing their safety and welfare.

The circular, titled "DGMA Advisory on Precautionary Measures," cites recent attacks on vessels such as Mombasa B and GFS Galaxy, highlighting the significant risks posed to seafarers and ships in the conflict-laden Persian Gulf area.

The DGMA mandates heightened security vigilance for ships in the region, asserting compliance with International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, and directs immediate communication with the Indian Navy for emergency assistance.

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