Introducing significant bipartisan legislation, over 60 U.S. senators have put forth a revised bill to impose strict sanctions on Russia and its allies, focusing primarily on energy imports. The 'Senator Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026,' spearheaded by Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Richard Blumenthal, and Darline Graham, aims to hold large buyers of Russian oil and gas accountable for backing Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The bill was brought forth shortly after the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham, reflecting amendments negotiated with the White House prior to his demise. The legislation moves away from broad-based tariffs, instead targeting the top five purchasers of Russian crude and natural gas, while maintaining an exception for nations importing minimal Russian natural gas and actively reducing such imports.

Key updates in the bill include the authority to impose tariffs up to 100% on top countries aiding Russian sanctions evasion and integrating bipartisan acts targeting shadow fleets and Russian-Chinese cooperation in defense. These measures expand sanctions to entities such as Russian financial institutions and major state energy projects. As Senator Richard Blumenthal highlighted, implementing this legislation would be a significant tribute to Senator Graham's unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty.