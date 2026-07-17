Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan: Families Seek Justice Amid Prolonged Protests

The tension in Balochistan escalates as a man named Asif from Khuzdar has reportedly vanished after being taken into custody by Pakistani security forces. This incident adds to the struggle of families fighting for the return of their loved ones, as a long-standing protest outside the Quetta Press Club enters its 6,225th day.

The Balochistan Post reports that Asif was detained during an early morning operation in Emaan City, Quetta. Relatives assert that security officials removed him from his home around 5 a.m., leaving them without any official updates on his condition or whereabouts. The family, in distress, calls on human rights groups, media, and civil society to advocate for Asif's return.

Nasrullah Baloch, chairman of the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), leads ongoing protests demanding the recovery of all missing individuals, including Jahanzeb Mohammad Hassani, missing since May 3, 2016. Baloch urges legal proceedings for detainees accused of offenses, emphasizing constitutional rights, reports The Balochistan Post.