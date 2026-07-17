Navigating Diplomatic Strains: India's Crucial US Connection

Fareed Zakaria highlights the strained Indo-US relations, pointing out the absence of a trusted communication channel. He stresses India's need for a solid trade relationship with the US and how the strategic necessity of countering China could strengthen future ties despite current challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 18:38 IST
Navigating Diplomatic Strains: India's Crucial US Connection
Journalist Fareed Zakaria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Senior journalist Fareed Zakaria has expressed concerns over the current state of relations between India and the United States, describing them as being in 'bad shape' due to a lack of a trusted communication channel. In an interview with ANI, Zakaria emphasized the importance of establishing such a channel for India's concerns to be effectively heard in Washington.

Zakaria noted that while both nations have converging strategic interests, particularly in counterbalancing China's rising influence, the absence of open communication hinders the potential for a stronger relationship. He pointed out the contrast with Pakistan, which has managed to establish such a channel, lamenting India's constraints and its need to foster diplomatic links without compromising its democratic values.

The journalist warned that India's economic growth is contingent on improved relations with the US, urging Indian leaders to pursue necessary compromises and diplomacy to enhance bilateral ties. Despite present difficulties, Zakaria remains hopeful, citing the enduring strategic and demographic factors that align the two countries' interests.

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