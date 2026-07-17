India Eyes UN Security Council Seat with SHANTI Vision

In a strategic move, India has officially launched its bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2028-2029 term. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is confident about India's candidature, as evidenced by the recent campaign efforts in New York.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed India's belief in garnering support from member countries, emphasizing the launch took place in New York with a comprehensive outline of India's values and priorities. He reiterated India's steadfast position on the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh amidst Pakistan's remarks on the subject.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar presented India's commitment to global peace and stability, unveiling the SHANTI vision—Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust, and Integrity—at the United Nations headquarters. This campaign highlights India's longstanding peacekeeping contributions, reinforcing its dedication to multilateralism amid growing global conflicts.