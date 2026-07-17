India-EU Strategic Partnership: Strengthening Ties Through Trade and Technology

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other key leaders visited Brussels, co-chairing the Third India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting. The visit fostered discussions on cooperation with the EU in strategically significant sectors like trade, technology, and clean energy while addressing global challenges and furthering bilateral engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 23:48 IST
India-EU Strategic Partnership: Strengthening Ties Through Trade and Technology
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and MoS MEITY Jitin Prasada at Third Ministerial Meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (Photo/X/@@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant diplomatic move, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, alongside Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Electronics & IT MoS Jitin Prasada, convened in Brussels for the Third India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC). Accompanied by Principal Scientific Adviser Prof Ajay K Sood, the delegation engaged in bilateral dialogues to boost ties with Belgium and the European Union.

During their visit, the ministers met with European Council President Antonio Costa, extending greetings from India's Prime Minister. The discussions centered on the progress following the 16th India-EU Summit, particularly in enhancing strategic partnerships. Notably, Jaishankar and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas explored West Asia's situation, emphasizing the importance of maritime commerce security.

The meeting underscored the pivotal role of the TTC framework in addressing issues like global supply chain disruptions and technology access. Both sides committed to advancing the India-EU FTA, security, and defense partnership. Enhanced cooperation in research, innovation, and developing resilient value chains remained prominent objectives, marked by engaging with industry and fostering start-up growth.

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