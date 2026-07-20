Venezuela’s Quakes Exposed a Crisis Bigger Than the Damage

Venezuela's response to last month's two earthquakes has become a test of more than disaster preparedness. Accounts of delayed military orders, missing equipment and confused chains of command suggest that the emergency exposed deeper weaknesses in the state's ability to mobilise when speed, coordination and public trust mattered most.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez defended the government's handling of the crisis, but eight sources who spoke to Reuters described a sluggish deployment in which civilians carried out much of the initial rescue work while troops waited for instructions or struggled with logistical constraints.

The immediate question is why the response was delayed. The larger one is whether Venezuela's economic and institutional pressures have weakened the systems meant to protect citizens during national emergencies.

The First Hours Exposed a Command Failure

Earthquake response depends heavily on what happens in the first hours. Authorities must assess damage, reach affected areas, organise search operations and move personnel and supplies before disrupted roads, communications failures and uncertainty make the task more difficult. In Venezuela, that initial mobilisation was reportedly slowed at the command level. Senior military commanders received delayed orders, while an active-duty officer described confusion over instructions and inadequate preparation for a disaster of this kind.

Those accounts point to a failure that began before troops reached the affected areas. Military units may possess personnel and equipment, but those assets have limited value if commanders do not know when to deploy, which institution is leading the operation or where resources are most urgently needed.

The reported lack of basic equipment further constrained the response. Civilians reportedly assumed much of the early rescue burden. Community action can be indispensable after a disaster, particularly when residents are the first to reach damaged buildings or trapped neighbours, but voluntary action should reinforce a coordinated emergency response, not substitute for it.

When residents move before state institutions, the result can be uneven assistance. Communities with stronger networks, transport and tools may organise quickly, while isolated or poorer areas risk waiting longer for support. Without a clear account of where and when official teams were deployed, it remains uncertain whether some affected communities faced greater delays than others.

Overlapping Forces, Unclear Responsibility

The military is often key to disaster response because it can mobilise large numbers of personnel, vehicles, communications systems and engineering resources. Its effectiveness, however, depends on a command structure that can shift rapidly from routine operations to emergency deployment.

Sources cited overlapping military and police responsibilities as one reason for the slow response. Such overlap can become a serious weakness when institutional boundaries are unclear. If several agencies appear responsible, each may wait for instructions, duplicate tasks or assume another body is taking the lead.

The earthquakes struck on Army Day, when many soldiers were reportedly off duty. An insider described the timing as a lost opportunity for the military to rally personnel and play a visible role in the relief effort. The fact that the disaster coincided with a military observance does not fully explain the delayed response. Emergencies rarely follow official schedules, and preparedness systems are supposed to include procedures for recalling personnel and activating reserve capacity at short notice.

The timing raises questions about contingency planning. Were commanders authorised to mobilise units immediately? Were emergency rosters available? Had agencies conducted exercises clarifying how the military, police and civilian authorities should coordinate? Without answers, it is difficult to establish whether the failures resulted from poor decisions during the crisis or from weaknesses embedded in the emergency system long before the earthquakes occurred.

The government's defence of its response also sits uneasily beside accounts from serving officers and other insiders. This discrepancy does not by itself establish which description is complete. It does, however, underline the need for a transparent operational timeline showing when the earthquakes struck, when orders were issued and when organised relief teams reached affected areas.

Economic Breakdown Has Become a Safety Risk

Venezuela's economic crisis has affected the military's operational capacity, according to the accounts provided. Financial constraints and logistical deterioration reportedly reduced readiness, leaving units less capable of responding quickly. Institutional decline is not confined to economic statistics or public services. It can become a direct public-safety threat when emergency vehicles cannot operate, equipment is unavailable, communications systems fail or trained personnel cannot be deployed.

A state may maintain formal institutions, ranks and command structures while losing the practical capacity required to make them effective. Natural disasters expose that gap with unusual clarity because they compress decision-making into a short period and leave little room to conceal operational weakness.

The earthquakes thus offer a wider measure of state capacity. If the armed forces and police cannot coordinate during a clearly defined emergency, questions arise about how other institutions would manage future earthquakes, floods or infrastructure failures.

The burden of weak preparedness falls most heavily on affected citizens. Delayed rescue operations can leave families dependent on neighbours and improvised local efforts. Communities may also struggle to obtain reliable information about damaged areas, available assistance and the location of emergency services.

Public anger is consequently about more than the speed of one deployment. It reflects the expectation that institutions entrusted with personnel, authority and public resources should be capable of acting decisively when lives may be at risk.

Accountability Is the Next Emergency Test

The next test for the Venezuelan government is whether it provides a credible explanation of the response and addresses the weaknesses exposed by the earthquakes. A serious review would need to establish when military and police bodies were alerted, why orders were delayed, what equipment was unavailable and how responsibilities were divided among national and local institutions. It would also need to determine whether the problems were specific to the affected areas or reflected a broader decline in readiness.

Emergency protocols must identify who has authority to act immediately, how personnel are recalled and how information moves between military, police and civilian agencies. Written plans alone will not be enough if institutions lack transport, communications equipment, training and regular drills.

Authorities will also need to confront the gap between official assurances and public experience. Government statements may defend the overall response, but confidence is unlikely to recover without evidence showing what happened during the critical early period. Independent accounts from residents, rescue workers, local officials and humanitarian organisations would help establish whether assistance reached communities fairly and whether civilian rescuers received support once state forces arrived.

The earthquakes did not create Venezuela's institutional and economic weaknesses, but made them visible at a moment when the state was expected to act quickly and coherently.