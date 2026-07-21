Strategic Dialogue: North Korea and Russia Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Tensions

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a strategic dialogue in Moscow. Russia supported North Korea's sovereignty, while North Korea backed Russia's policies on the Ukraine war. Choe also met with President Putin, relaying Kim Jong Un's greetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 02:54 IST
Strategic Dialogue: North Korea and Russia Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Tensions
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  • North Korea

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov conducted high-level talks in Moscow, marking their third strategic dialogue, as reported by North Korean state media, KCNA.

During the discussions, Russia pledged full support for North Korea's efforts to protect its sovereign rights and security interests. In turn, North Korea expressed backing for Moscow's actions in Ukraine, according to KCNA.

The Kremlin revealed that Choe met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, delivering greetings from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a meeting confirmed in KCNA's separate report.

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