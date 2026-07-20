Tensions Escalate: Iran and US Locked in Diplomatic and Military Confrontation

In the wake of intensified US airstrikes on Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has revealed details of his fraught exchanges with Steve Witkoff, the envoy to then-US President Donald Trump. Araghchi described the perilous climate of their talks, underscored by the constant threat of American military action.

During an interview with Mehr news agency, Araghchi depicted an adversarial atmosphere where Iranian negotiators worked under the shadow of potential attacks. Araghchi questioned Witkoff about the pressures of negotiating under imminent threats, reflecting on the constant risk of being bombed during diplomatic engagements.

Despite the escalating tensions, Araghchi asserted Iran's resolve, stating emphatically that Tehran would not yield under military coercion. This steady stance was reiterated during a series of backchannel communications across international capitals, with Iran and the US engaging indirectly through intermediaries and direct messages.

The diplomatic engagements have traversed Muscat, Rome, Geneva, and recently Islamabad. Coordinated efforts by multiple countries including Pakistan facilitated these unofficial talks, which are consistently downplayed by Tehran to avert perceptions of formal negotiations. Domestic political challenges have compounded these diplomatic difficulties for Araghchi.

The Iranian Minister faced protests and accusations from hardliners at home. Meanwhile, the military confrontation has intensified, with the US Central Command confirming continuous operations targeting Iranian military sites, reciprocated by Iranian retaliatory strikes.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical flashpoint, with Iran and the US clashing over its control. Political opposition within Iran accuses Araghchi and key figures of bypassing Supreme Leader Khamenei's successor in diplomatic dealings. A polarized Iranian parliament reflects deep divisions over the broader strategy with Washington.