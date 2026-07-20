Amid Rising Tensions, Iranian Diplomat Reveals Pressures in US Talks

In a candid interview with Mehr News Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi disclosed the intense pressure faced by Tehran's negotiators amid talks with the United States, exacerbated by US and Israeli threats. Araghchi recounted asking US President's envoy Steve Witkoff about the constant military threats posed during these high-stakes discussions.

Despite the intimidation, Araghchi noted that Tehran held steadfast against the demands for zero nuclear enrichment. He described how unwavering resolve in negotiations pushed adversaries towards military action, culminating in a 12-day conflict, which he claimed ended unfavorably for the US and Israel.

The Foreign Minister dismissed comparisons to other US military interventions, emphasizing that Iran's decentralized political system prevents collapse from isolated targeted attacks. As tensions rise, with multiple American strikes on Iranian soil and regional disturbances, the specter of war looms alongside concerns over global shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz.