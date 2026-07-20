Revitalizing Rome: The Eco-Friendly Transformation of Corviale

In Rome, an EU-funded project aims to revitalize the Corviale housing complex, focusing on climate protection and social inclusion. Dubbed 'Il Serpentone,' this initiative targets refurbishing public spaces and enhancing green areas to counteract rising temperatures. While anticipation surrounds the project's completion, skepticism persists among residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 15:30 IST
Revitalizing Rome: The Eco-Friendly Transformation of Corviale
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  • Country:
  • Italy

On Rome's outskirts, a European Union-funded initiative is transforming the 1970s Corviale housing project, aiming to tackle climate change and enhance social cohesion. The ambitious plan seeks to rejuvenate this sprawling Brutalist site known as 'Il Serpentone' by focusing on energy-efficient refurbishments and green space improvements.

The latest Climate Monitoring Report highlights Rome's escalating temperatures, making such developments crucial. A €58 million investment is revamping public buildings, boosting energy efficiency, and creating bioclimatic shelters, like the newly refurbished local library, which remains notably cooler.

Despite the advancements, skepticism lingers among residents about the project's sustainability. Long-time resident Massimo Vallati stresses the importance of community involvement to build trust and ensure the longevity of these initiatives.

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