President Murmu's Moldova Visit: A New Era of Indo-Moldovan Cooperation

In a historic move, President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Moldova underscores India's ambition to rejuvenate its economic relations by harnessing the '3 Ts': trade, technology, and talent. This is the first instance of an Indian President visiting Moldova since establishing diplomatic ties in 1992, marking a new chapter in bilateral cooperation.

Minister of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George emphasized the significance of this visit, stating that it represents a strategic evolution in economic partnerships. Both nations are eager to double their current trade figures within the coming years, capitalizing on the potential synergies fostered by India's Free Trade Agreement with the European Union.

Beyond trade, the visit also highlighted India's growing influence in Moldova's infrastructure, particularly in energy sectors where Indian companies play a pivotal role. Anticipating future collaborations, both countries are keen on venturing into advanced sectors like AI, increasing training slots for Moldovan professionals under the ITEC program. This initiative positions India as a leader in capacity building and professional training on the global stage.