Protests Escalate: CJP Activist Claims Brutality at Student Demonstration

Abhijeet Dipke of the Cockroach Janata Party alleged police brutality during a protest in Delhi. He accused the police of using excessive force against student protesters, leading to injuries. The CJP demands the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan and compensation for affected families. The protests continue amid heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 10:29 IST
Protests Escalate: CJP Activist Claims Brutality at Student Demonstration
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday issued a scathing accusation against the Delhi Police, alleging that they employed 'brutality and cruelty' during a protest march in the capital. Dipke claimed that officers assaulted young student demonstrators, particularly highlighting the severe injuries inflicted on minors.

Dipke described the actions of the police as those of 'thugs' in uniform and recounted incidents where young protesters, including a girl critically injured by baton blows, were violently handled. According to Dipke, the presence of stones at the protest site signified a premeditated plan by authorities to incite violence.

The activist further unveiled the plight of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose ongoing hunger strike he attempted to halt due to the spiraling violence. The CJP remains steadfast in its demands against the government, insisting on Education Minister Pradhan's resignation and justice for affected families amidst mounting protest intensity.

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