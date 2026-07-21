UN experts raise concerns over treatment of families of Mexico's disappeared

Families searching for missing loved ones should be able to speak out without fear of intimidation or restrictions, according to United Nations human rights experts, who have voiced concern over reports linked to public activities held during the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Mexico.

The experts said relatives of disappeared persons and organisations supporting them organised peaceful demonstrations, symbolic events and awareness campaigns around World Cup venues to draw global attention to Mexico's ongoing disappearance crisis. They wanted the international audience gathered for one of the world's biggest sporting events to hear their calls for truth, justice and accountability for thousands of missing people.

The UN experts said major international events often create a rare opportunity for affected communities to bring important social issues before a worldwide audience, making it even more important that governments protect the rights of those choosing to protest peacefully.

Reports describe restrictions and intimidation

According to information received by the experts, some families and supporters faced interference while carrying out peaceful activities. Reports claimed that police surrounded people distributing search notices for missing relatives near tournament venues, while other groups were prevented from reaching planned demonstrations.

The experts also referred to reports that members of search collectives were summoned by prosecutorial authorities on the day of the World Cup opening ceremony, limiting their ability to participate in planned public actions. They said such incidents, if confirmed, raise concerns about whether victims and their supporters were able to freely exercise their rights during the tournament. The statement also mentioned allegations of intimidation and online harassment targeting relatives of disappeared persons and organisations assisting them.

UN calls for protection of peaceful protests

The experts stressed that governments have a duty to protect freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, while ensuring that human rights defenders and victims of abuse can carry out their work without surveillance, reprisals or unnecessary interference.

They acknowledged steps taken by the Mexican authorities on human rights during the World Cup period, while urging officials to ensure that families searching for disappeared relatives can continue their activities safely and peacefully. They also called for any allegations of undue interference to be investigated quickly, independently and fairly, with appropriate protection provided to those continuing their search for missing family members.

Dialogue with Mexico continues

The UN experts said they remain in contact with the Government of Mexico regarding the reported incidents and welcomed its willingness to engage in dialogue. They reiterated that international sporting events should never come at the cost of civic freedoms or the rights of victims seeking answers about the fate of their loved ones.