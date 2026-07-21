SkyFall Unveils Fast Jetkiller to Combat High-Speed Shahed Drones

Defense companies are racing to develop fast interceptors for jet-powered drones. SkyFall, a Ukrainian manufacturer, launched the P1-SUN Jetkiller to counter Russia's Shaheds. Other firms like MBDA and Lockheed are also in the race to enhance defense against these rising aerial threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 10:30 IST
SkyFall Unveils Fast Jetkiller to Combat High-Speed Shahed Drones
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SkyFall, a leading Ukrainian drone manufacturer, introduced its latest high-speed interceptor, P1-SUN Jetkiller, on Monday at the Farnborough Airshow. The new drone aims to tackle the challenge posed by Russia's jet-powered Shahed drones.

Drones have become a central focus at this year's airshow as conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East reveal traditional defense systems' limitations against low-cost, mass-produced threats. Companies like MBDA and Lockheed Martin are launching new interceptors to address these challenges.

Russia has increased its use of jet-powered Shaheds to penetrate deeper into Ukrainian territory. SkyFall's Jetkiller can reach speeds of up to 370 kph, making it a significant improvement over previous models.

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